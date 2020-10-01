Gavin Newsom signs police accountability laws, pledges more: 'We are just getting started'

Fresh off a summer of national protests against police violence, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law on Wednesday a handful of accountability measures that will ban officers from using chokeholds, increase independent investigations into officer-involved killings and establish sheriff oversight boards.

The list of new laws Newsom approved builds on legislation he signed last year to limit when officers can employ deadly force, considered one of the nation's strongest restrictions on how police do their work.

But after George Floyd was killed at the end of May while in Minneapolis police custody, and amid outrage over Breonna Taylor's death in Louisville, state lawmakers pledged this summer to tighten regulations on police departments and agencies in California.

Newsom said it was up to California to answer the "call to advance leadership" on police accountability and to "improve oversight and accountability" in law enforcement.

"We are just getting started in this state," Newsom said.