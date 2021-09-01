Gavin Newsom warns California could turn into Florida or Texas on COVID if recall succeeds

Newsom's comments come as voters face a Sept. 14 deadline to vote in a recall election that will decide if the Democratic governor finishes his first term in office. Ballots have already been mailed to all registered voters and feature two questions: should Newsom be recalled and, if he is recalled, who should replace him? If most voters elect to oust Newsom, the top vote-getter on the second question becomes governor, even if they secure only a small percentage of the vote.

Newsom's campaign has misleadingly said in a recent ad that if he is recalled he will be replaced by an "anti-vax" governor. The leading challengers to replace him all say they've been vaccinated and don't outright oppose vaccinations, but each of them, including the top-polling Democrat, say they would roll back Newsom's statewide vaccine mandates for state, school and health care workers.

In a debate earlier this month, Republican businessman John Cox, who is among the top polling replacement candidates, specifically pointed to Florida's much more lenient COVID-19 policies as a model for what California should be doing.

That, Newsom argues, would set the state back significantly in its fight against the pandemic.