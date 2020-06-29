Golden State Killer suspect heading to Sac State today to admit guilt in 88 crimes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Claude Snelling was the first, gunned down outside his Visalia home in 1975 as a man then known as the "Visalia Ransacker" was trying to abduct his daughter.

Brian and Katie Maggiore were next, a young couple walking their dog at night in Rancho Cordova in February 1978 when a man in a ski mask chased them down and shot them both to death.

Over the next eight years, 10 more people would be killed -- some of them raped -- and dozens of others would be sexually assaulted in a rampage that had remained a mystery for 40 years until the April 2018 arrest of Joseph James DeAngelo.

On Monday, the 74-year-old former police officer is expected to plead guilty to being the man known variously as the East Area Rapist, Golden State Killer, Visalia Ransacker and a number of other nicknames.

DeAngelo is scheduled to appear Monday morning in a makeshift courtroom set up in a ballroom inside the University Union on the campus of Sacramento State University.

His public defenders and prosecutors expect him to plead guilty to 13 murder counts, 13 counts of kidnap for robbery stemming from sexual assaults, and to admit to 62 other crimes that have been attributed to him. He faces sentencing in August in a deal that will see him get a life sentence without possibility of parole.