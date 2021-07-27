Gov. Gavin Newsom pulls his kids out of summer camp after maskless photos surface

Gov. Gavin Newsom has pulled his children out of a summer camp after photos surfaced of his son sitting without a mask with other maskless children, a spokeswoman for his office said.

The photo began circulating on social Monday and quickly drew criticism from parents who oppose the state's requirement that children wear masks in schools. Under the state's guidelines, children's camps must follow the same rules as schools.

Newsom has drawn criticism this month for releasing a policy requiring kids to wear masks in schools even if they are vaccinated, an issue Republican candidates trying to replace him in an upcoming recall election have seized on.

Newsom spokeswoman Erin Mellon said the camp two of his children attended sent an email saying it would not enforce masking guidance, but that they missed it.

"The Newsoms were concerned to see unvaccinated children unmasked indoors at a camp their children began attending yesterday," Newsom spokeswoman Erin Mellon wrote in a statement Tuesday. "The family reviewed communication from the camp and realized that an email was missed saying the camp would not enforce masking guidance. Their kids will no longer be attending this camp."