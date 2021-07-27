Gov. Gavin Newsom pulls his kids out of summer camp after maskless photos surface

Gov. Gavin Newsom has pulled his children out of a summer camp after photos surfaced of his son sitting without a mask with other maskless children, a spokeswoman for his office said.
The photo began circulating on social Monday and quickly drew criticism from parents who oppose the state's requirement that children wear masks in schools. Under the state's guidelines, children's camps must follow the same rules as schools.
Newsom has drawn criticism this month for releasing a policy requiring kids to wear masks in schools even if they are vaccinated, an issue Republican candidates trying to replace him in an upcoming recall election have seized on.
Newsom spokeswoman Erin Mellon said the camp two of his children attended sent an email saying it would not enforce masking guidance, but that they missed it.
"The Newsoms were concerned to see unvaccinated children unmasked indoors at a camp their children began attending yesterday," Newsom spokeswoman Erin Mellon wrote in a statement Tuesday. "The family reviewed communication from the camp and realized that an email was missed saying the camp would not enforce masking guidance. Their kids will no longer be attending this camp."
Jonathan Zachreson, who leads the advocacy group Reopen California Schools, posted about the photos of Newsom's son on his group's Twitter account. The group is one of two parent advocacy groups that are suing the Newsom administration over its rules for masks in schools.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26
Zachreson's group pushed for months for California schools to reopen more quickly, and is now advocating for relaxed restrictions in schools.
The group argues masks should be voluntary for students and teachers and quarantine rules should be relaxed so kids aren't kept out of school even if they don't have symptoms just because of a COVID exposure. The group also opposes routine testing for students.
Zachreson said he thinks the incident shows Newsom is a hypocrite. He compared the situation to the French Laundry party Newsom attended last year, where Newsom was photographed gathering with other families at the Napa County restaurant without a mask, even as he told Californians they couldn't do that.
"This clearly demonstrates that he doesn't believe there's a risk," Zachreson said. "His kids get to live by a different set of rules."
Zachreson said he doesn't believe Newsom didn't know that the camp allowed kids to interact without masks inside because the camp frequently posts photos of maskless children on its website and social media accounts.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit brought by the home-sharing company Pacaso against the city of St. Helena, in a dispute centering on a…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
A shared love of wine and the quirky St. Helena police log led Chris Morisoli and Hillary Hoppe to create the Nine One Wine Podcast.
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
Should this Napa historic home become a B&B called "Hotel California?"
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
It’s not every day you get a letter from the White House. Let alone a thank you note from the President of the United States.
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.