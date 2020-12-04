Gov. Gavin Newsom sidesteps questions on whether data supports new business closures

On multiple occasions during a Thursday press conference announcing the framework for impending stay-at-home orders across California, Gov. Gavin Newsom mostly ducked a series of questions from reporters about whether state officials have hard evidence that new business closures will actually slow the spread of the coronavirus, which is surging in the state.
The first question came from Kathleen Ronayne of the Associated Press, who asked the governor, "You and the state and the counties have been tightening restrictions for weeks now, yet cases are continuing to go up, so how do you ensure that putting in place this order and shutting down more businesses doesn't just encourage more gatherings inside homes? What evidence do you have that shutting down things like barbershops is actually going to achieve what you want?"
"The evidence you ask? Very significant evidence, overwhelming evidence," Newsom replied. "And that's what we did by leading the nation as the first state with a stay-at-home order and we avoided the surge that many other states experienced, particularly larger states in that first wave. So we were able to bend the curve by using the same strategies, the same approaches of non-pharmaceutical interventions. So that's the evidence, and it was overwhelming."
Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's secretary of Health and Human Services, later stated that the closures are about "reducing movement" to limit the spread of the virus, but neither Newsom nor Ghaly answered Ronayne's initial inquiry as to whether business closures could fuel more social gatherings at home — something that business closures did not do in March when less was known about the virus and lockdown fatigue had not set in.
Newsom was later asked in a follow-up question by the Los Angeles Times' John Myers about a lack of data showing that certain businesses such as personal care services are actively spreading the virus more than others that will remain open, such as large retail stores.
"People don't seem to understand some of the data, some of the science behind why you might close my local neighborhood hair salon, which has great distancing procedures but you would leave a lot of these other stores open," Myers asked. "I know you have said some of it is based on transmission, but there's this sense that there's not enough data, there's not enough transparency of the data by your administration. Is there anything else you can do to provide more information to address these criticisms?"
The governor replied, "That's a fair question, I appreciate it and you're right. I do want Dr. Ghaly to speak more to that, because it's fundamental in terms of the work we've been doing with local health officers, with our advisory committees, with some of our national partners and advisors as well, not just the conversations we're having internally, but the bottom line, John, is we want to mitigate mixing, period, full stop. We want to diminish the amount of mixing and we really need to send that message broadly and we need to create less opportunities for that kind of contact and extended time of contact that occurs in many of these establishments and that is why we are moving forward."
After not citing any data or speaking to whether state officials would share new data going forward, Newsom turned it over to Ghaly, who echoed Newsom on restricting mixing before addressing the industry-specific concerns, albeit without any hard data on specific industries such as hair salons.
"Many of the industries that you spoke about John, I think it's simple," he said. "What we know is where you're not able to mask entirely or consistently, where they are indoors rather than outdoors, where physical distance is difficult to maintain, that each of those activities that we've been talking about for months as relatively lower risk when you can do all of the things we've discussed, but today, they're all a little more risky than they were a month ago. And that's just because we have more COVID in our communities, and it's able to transmit not necessarily more easily, but because we have more of it in our communities."
Once it became clear the business closures were mostly about sending a message to stay home and minimize mixing, KCBS Radio's Doug Sovern asked Newsom whether he had lost his moral authority following the French Laundry incident.
"Do you believe the damage done to your credibility is fatal?" Sovern asked. "And I'm not just speaking figuratively because as you know, that erosion of trust could literally cost lives if people don't follow directives, get sick and spread this virus. What do you have to do to win back those people who just aren't listening to you anymore or is it too late?"
"I'm doing my job, I'll continue to do my job, that's what I have to do," Newsom said.
You can read the framework of the new order — likely to take effect across the state in the coming days — here.
