Governor Newsom signs California climate bill championed by Dodd

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation from state Sen. Bill Dodd that aims to address the effects of climate change, including wildfires and sea-level rise, by creating local resilience districts to undertake and promote conservation efforts.

Dodd — a Napa Democrat who represents the 3rd District that includes all or portions of Napa, Solano, Yolo, Sonoma, Contra Costa, and Sacramento counties — said on his Senate website the bill is a "significant step toward confronting the numerous challenges posed by our rapidly changing climate."

"This new law will make our state safer and more resilient because it helps communities take direct action on problems most relevant to their region," he said. "I thank the governor and all those who supported this bill for helping California address this existential threat."

Senate Bill 852 will allow cities, counties or special districts, either alone or in combination, to establish climate resilience financing districts to undertake projects and programs to address wildfires, sea level rise, extreme heat and cold, drought, flooding, and related matters.

The districts will be able to raise revenue through tax increment funding, voter-approved supplemental property taxes, property benefit assessments, or fees.

SB 852 was co-sponsored by state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and CivicWell and supported by the Sonoma County Regional Climate Protection Authority, Napa Valley Transportation Authority, the Nature Conservancy, and more than two dozen other local government, business and environmental organizations. It passed the Assembly and Senate in mid-August before being signed into law by the governor.