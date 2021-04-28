A new California law tells companies to diversify their boards. It isn't working for Latinos

The number of Latinos serving on California corporate boards of directors trails far behind other groups despite a recent law mandating that publicly traded companies diversify their leadership, according to a new report.

Latinos, who represent the state's largest ethnic group, make up 2.3% of board room seats, according to an analysis of 678 public companies headquartered in California by the Latino Corporate Directors Association.

The report shows that whites continue to make up the majority of board seats, holding 81% of the positions. Asian Americans have 10.9% of the seats, and Blacks make up 4% of California corporate directors.

"It is unfortunate," said Kathy Jurado Munoz, vice president of advocacy and demand at the Latino Corporate Directors Association. "California is not showing us the numbers that we would have liked to have seen."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Gov. Gavin Newsom in September signed legislation that mandates the appointment of diverse leaders from under-represented communities to the boards of public corporations based in California. It defined the underrepresented as people of color and those who are gay, bisexual or transgender.