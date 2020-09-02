As California burns, lawmakers reject wildfire-safety funds and homeowners insurance relief

State officials do have stopgap tools to keep some Californians from losing insurance coverage. Last December, Lara imposed a one-year moratorium that prohibited carriers from dropping policyholders living in the vicinity of the 2019 fires. A bill he authored while he was a state senator made the moratorium possible.

Sektnan said the commissioner has informed the industry that he plans to impose another year-long moratorium covering the regions affected by this year's rash of fires.

But industry officials say moratoriums won't cure the long-term ills afflicting the insurance market -- problems that can probably only be solved by reducing the state's fundamental fire risks.

But AB 1659 -- with $2.5 billion aimed at lowering the state's risk profile -- petered out not long after it was introduced last week.

It faced too much opposition over how the Legislature intended to pay for it: extending a 96 cents-a-month surcharge on customer bills at the three investor-owned utilities: PG&E Corp., Southern California Edison, and San Diego Gas & Electric.

The surcharge, a legacy of the 2001 energy crisis, has already been extended for 15 years, to 2035, to help finance a wildfire insurance fund for the utilities. This would have kept the charge in place until 2045.