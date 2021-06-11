Biden administration, reversing Trump, hands California nearly $1 billion for bullet train

The Democratic governor has been trying to bolster the project's funding, in spite of his earlier vow to scale it back. In his budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year, Newsom wants to enable the High-Speed Rail Authority to spend $4.2 billion in state bond money to help complete a 171-mile stretch through the heart of the San Joaquin Valley, from Merced to Bakersfield.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

In any event, the project remains far behind schedule and well over budget. The Merced-to-Bakersfield route is expected to cost as much as $22.8 billion, well over the original projection.

The Biden administration has signaled its support for the California project for some time. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in April that the administration's massive infrastructure spending plan could include funding for the bullet train. The infrastructure bill, however, is struggling to gain passage in Congress.

The Federal Railroad Administration, which oversees both the 2010 grant as well as about $2.5 billion in federal grants awarded during the Obama administration, signaled a renewed willingness to collaborate with the embattled California High-Speed Rail Authority.