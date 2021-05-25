Biden administration unveils offshore wind plan for California

The Department of Defense has also pushed back on expanding offshore wind into California, warning that developments could interfere with the military's exercises and operations. But the department's top policy officials appear to have changed their position under Biden. On Tuesday, the U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy, Colin Kahl, said the military had worked with the White House and California officials to find locations suitable for offshore wind development that wouldn't impede military activity.

"The Defense Department applauds this step and looks forward to continued coordination to address the climate crisis," Kahl said in a statement.

The administration's plans for the California coast are part of a broader effort to fight climate change by shifting the country's energy sources away from oil, gas and coal and toward cleaner technology like solar and wind energy.

The White House has set a goal of deploying 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2030. Officials estimate that hitting this target could spur $12 billion in capital investments in projects on both coasts and employ more than 77,000 people in the offshore wind industry itself and in jobs that spring up around it. They envision bringing much of the industry's supply chain to the U.S. so that wind turbine components and the steel they're forged from are manufactured domestically.