California files 100th lawsuit against the Trump administration

California's suits have had nationwide implications, such as in the administration's attempts to rescind Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the Obama-era program which protects undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children from deportation. California's suit led to a nation-wide injunction, and in June, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the DACA policy, granting relief to hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

In a 2019 op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, U.S. Attorney General William Barr called for ending nationwide injunctions, saying suits like those out of California unfairly restrict the administration's agenda. Instead, courts should grant injunctions to only the state or party that challenges an action. According to Barr, the Trump administration received 40 nationwide injunctions in its first three years, while the Obama administration received 20 over the course of eight years.

Both Washington and California have lawsuits against the U.S. that are still pending in court. If Democrat Joe Biden wins the presidential election in November, Ferguson and Becerra said some of those suits could be withdrawn.