California has a new 'student loan bill of rights.' Here's how it will help borrowers

Assemblyman Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley, introduced the law in 2019, citing California's lawsuit.

"California will keep pushing increased consumer protections because we understand that student loans not only affect the lives of borrowers, but have radiating negative effects throughout the economy," Stone said in a statement when he introduced the law.

What will this law mean for borrowers?

The law requires providers to act in the best interest of the borrowers. That means if you paid more than what you were supposed to on your loan, that overpayment should go toward reducing your principal debt — not toward the interests on your next loan payment.

Providers also have to minimize their fees.

For instance, you may have four loans, each with a monthly repayment of $100, for a total of $400. You may decide only to pay $200 on time this month.

Previously, providers could spread $200 across your four loans, charging late fees on all of them. Now, they are required to apply those $200 to pay off two of your loans, meaning you're only charged late fees on the two you didn't pay on time.