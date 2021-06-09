California is about to lose a seat in Congress. How it could shift the balance of power

Delays due to the coronavirus pandemic are causing the U.S. Census Bureau to release data later than expected. Until more population data is released in the next few months commissioners cannot start drawing maps.

Public meetings where commissioners will begin drawing maps will be open to the public, according to Ahmed.

Drafts of district maps are expected to be released in November or December of this year, the commission's timeline shows. Final maps are anticipated to be sent to the Secretary of State between December 2021 and February 2022.

Los Angeles County, as well as counties in Northern and Coastal California, lost residents, according to figures from the California Department of Finance.

How can I get involved with the redistricting process?

Christian Arana, vice president of policy at the Latino Community Foundation, said it's critical for all Californians to participate in the process. He added that Latino communities, who make up about 40% of the state population, should also participate.

"Too often, Latinos either have not been a part of this process or just don't even know about it," Arana said. "We need to make sure that all of our voices are heard."