California issues full vaccination mandate for health care workers

State public health officials issued a vaccination mandate Thursday for health care workers across the state, requiring them to be fully vaccinated or receive their second dose by the end of September.

The mandate will apply to all workers in health care settings like hospitals and skilled nursing facilities. The California Department of Public Health also mandated Thursday that people visiting a health care setting must confirm their vaccination status or have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to their indoor visit.

Thursday's mandate comes just over a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all state employees and health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.

The new mandate from the CDPH will remove the testing option for unvaccinated workers, instead requiring them to get vaccinated if they do not have a documented exemption for medical or religious reasons.

