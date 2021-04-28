California justice department to release gun violence data it withheld from UC researchers

The California Department of Justice announced this week that it will expand access to and begin releasing certain gun violence prevention data that it had withheld from a state-funded University of California research center.

Less than a week into the job, Attorney General Rob Bonta committed to releasing data that track gun sales, restraining orders and other ownership information to a team at the University of California Firearm Violence Research Center.

The announcement comes weeks after researchers raised concerns that the agency was denying them certain records that rendered some studies impossible to complete.

Bonta also said his department will conduct an internal review of all data it currently collects to determine which records he can make more publicly available.

The new attorney general also pledged to work with the Legislature to clarify any outstanding legal ambiguities over other gun violence prevention records he can provide to legitimate researchers.