California lawmaker wants state to spend millions to revive tourism industry after pandemic

Then-Gov. Gray Davis championed a bill that allocated $8.3 million to tourism advertising after Sept. 11. California saw a 10% jump in travel over the next 12 months and was one of just three states in 2001 to grow their hospitality market share, McGuire said.

"We know that this formula works. It's worked like gangbusters in the past and we know that it's going to work here in 2021," the Democratic senator said.

McGuire touted his bill's bipartisan support, as well as some "unlikely bedfellows" that support the bill, including the UNITE HERE! and the California Teamsters Public Affairs Council on one side and the California Travel Association on the other.

"Many times, labor and lodging aren't on the same side of an issue," McGuire said.

Barb Newton, president and CEO of the California Travel Association, said in a statement that COVID-19 has hit the travel and tourism industry harder than any other.

"The stimulus provided by SB 285 will allow Visit California to expand its industry-funded marketing program to inspire Californians to travel safely and responsibly in state, not only to rediscover the wonders of California, but to help struggling hotels, restaurants and other tourism businesses return to solvency, replenish their payrolls and support local governments," she said.