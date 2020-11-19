California lawmakers defend Hawaii conference trip amid alarming COVID-19 numbers

Dan Howle, chairman and executive director for the Independent Voter Project, defended his decision on Monday to move forward with the event, which he said is a third of its normal capacity this year. Not counting family members and other guests, about 50 participants are joining the panels, which Howle said are focusing on how to keep the economy humming during COVID-19.

"There's a lot of different ideas about how we can get people's businesses (open), about starting the process of bringing people back to some semblance of normal," he said. "And because we have this long relationship with the hotel we agreed, let's give this a try."

The summit's timing, however, couldn't be worse. California's positivity rate has surged to 5.3% over seven days, and public health officials have warned against non-essential and out-of-state traveling. Californians leaving the state are urged to quarantine for 14 days upon their return. Many across the nation are coming to terms with disappointment over missing Thanksgiving meals with their families and loved ones.

Despite alarming statistics that have pushed most California counties into the most restrictive reopening tier, Borgeas said it's a mistake to shutter the economy again.