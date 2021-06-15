California offered checks to undocumented families. An IRS backlog is holding them up for many

According to the Taxpayer Advocate Service, an agency within the IRS, many people facing delays with their ITIN applications during the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, the IRS received more than 1 million ITIN applications, according to the group.

About 600,000 undocumented immigrants in California are ITIN filers. That's one-third of the estimated 2 million undocumented immigrants living in the state.

As of June 7, about 542,000 Californians filed taxes using ITINs, according to Newsom's press office. That could amount to potentially $458 million in payments for the state's undocumented immigrants.

Sasha Feldstein, economic justice policy manager at the California Immigrant Policy Center, is urging the state to develop its own excluded workers fund that would provide relief for undocumented residents who didn't qualify to receive unemployment benefits or the federal stimulus payments.

"From an equity perspective, there is still a huge, huge gap to fill," Feldstein said. "So many working Californians continue to be excluded because they either do not have an ITIN or (are) unable to get an ITIN in order to receive that credit."

Outreach to undocumented households