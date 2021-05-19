California’s rural-urban COVID-19 vaccine gap may be widening, CDC and state data show

SACRAMENTO — COVID-19 vaccination rates in rural adults trailed urban rates by several percentage points nationwide and in California during the first four months of the rollout, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The gap may be growing even wider in California in recent weeks as the shots become more widely available, state data show.

About 44% of California adults living in rural counties had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by April 10, compared with 50% of the state’s adults in urban counties, according to a CDC report released Tuesday. The U.S. rates were 46% for urban adults and 39% for rural adults.

Rural residents were also more likely to have traveled outside of their county to get a vaccine dose.

“This was true for counties across the country, across all age groups, and among men and women,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters.

The data also showed that women were taking the vaccine at higher rates than men, both in rural and in urban areas.