California to consider ending some workplace mask requirements

The proposal is similar to the one the board was set to consider on May 20 but decided to postpone taking action on.

In practice, the proposal would dramatically change how offices could function if no guests are allowed and everyone in a room has been fully vaccinated, which means two weeks have passed since a person's final vaccine dose. An employer would need to have documentation of a worker's vaccination records on file.

But the proposal also likely means that California workers in places like stores and restaurants — and who interact with members of the public — will still need to mask up for the foreseeable future even after June 15, when the state is set to lift mask requirements for vaccinated people in most settings. (People will still be required under a federal order to wear masks when taking public transport after June 15, such as on planes, airports, buses, trains and transit stations.)

The proposal also states that workers must generally be allowed to wear masks if they choose to continue wearing one, even if it's not required.