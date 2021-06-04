California workers caught between CDC and state guidance on masks: 'Extremely draining'

Other workers who responded to The Bee's survey said they believe people have had the time and opportunity to get vaccinated. They also see the lifting of the requirement as a symbol for the end of the pandemic.

"Pandemics don't just end by numbers, but they end psychologically and socially," said James Polk, a gas station attendant in Escondido, in his response to the Bee's survey. "I don't think there is another way of going back to normal other than crossing back over the social distancing and mask-wearing line."

Some workers want to see herd immunity

But dozens of workers told The Bee that they want the mandate to be in place, at least until everyone is eligible for the vaccine or California fully vaccinates at least 80% of its residents, marking herd immunity.

Jan Bramlett, who works for a nonprofit homeless assistance agency in Arcata, said masks prevent her from understanding others because she is hard of hearing and reliant on reading people's lips. But she feels like she has no choice, saying she can't quite trust others to know whether they are fully vaccinated.

She's also worried that the lifting of the mandate means people will target store owners who impose mask requirements on their own. "It becomes a way to marginalize individual shop owners."