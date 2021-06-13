California's latest COVID workplace safety rule is coming: No masks for the fully vaccinated

Fully vaccinated California workers won't have to wear masks at work, according to the latest update to the state's COVID workplace safety rule released Friday.

Those workers, as well as those who are not vaccinated, will also not have to practice social distancing.

Masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated when working indoors or in vehicles. The rule also recommends masks for those not fully vaccinated if they work outdoors and can't maintain physical distancing.

Workers can request masks from employers at no cost and wear them at work regardless of vaccination status, according to the rule.

Employers are also required to provide respirators such as N95 masks for unvaccinated workers who want them when they are working indoors or in vehicles with more than one person.

Masks or social distancing measures will be required for employers dealing with outbreaks at their workplaces.

The rule will be voted on by the standards board of the state's Division of Occupational Safety and Health, commonly called Cal-OSHA, at its June 17 meeting. However, because of the administrative process, the rule can't go into effect until June 28, nearly two weeks after California will lift most of its restrictions.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!