Could writing in Gavin Newsom's name save his tenure as governor? Here's what we know

With Gov. Gavin Newsom's tenure on the line, ballots are already going out to voters in what's shaping up to be a tightly contested recall election. By Sept. 14, California voters will decide not only whether Newsom should remain in office, but who should replace him for the short remainder of his term if he's ousted.
Despite California's staunchly blue-state status, polls show a close race, which some experts say might reflect an extra dose of enthusiasm on the right. Bearing that in mind, voters are wondering whether there's a way Newsom could lose on the first question asking whether Newsom should be recalled, but ultimately survive if enough voters write in his name on the second question.
Remember, candidates running to replace Newsom require only a plurality of votes to secure a victory, not a majority. With more than 40 candidates, mostly Republicans, appearing on the ballot, votes could split in a multitude of directions.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
So, is it possible? Could writing in Newsom's name save his tenure as governor?
The answer to that question is a resounding no. Only certified write-in candidates are counted, a spokesperson for the California Secretary of State confirmed to The Sacramento Bee over email. Because the subject of a recall is prohibited from being a candidate, a write-in vote for Newsom will not be counted, the spokesperson said. Long story short, if you don't want Newsom to go, the only ballot action that will make a difference is voting no on the first question.
Though it's pointless to write in Newsom's name, a list of the candidates who do qualify as write-ins will be available on Sept. 3, the spokesperson said. In terms of writing in a different person, the California Democratic Party is discouraging voting for anyone —not even another member of the party — in response to the second question. Democratic voters should leave the second question on the ballot blank, according to the party's guidance.
Unlike in 2003, when Gov. Gray Davis, also a Democrat, was recalled, Newsom's lieutenant governor has not come forward as a candidate in the replacement race. Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis is actively supporting Newsom in the recall.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Hundreds of endangered bats that lent gothic character to the St. Helena Public Cemetery and played a vital role in its ecosystem are dead aft…
Napa County begins the search for a new fire chief as the heart of fire season approaches.
Three former Napa High School Spiritleaders have just been selected as members of NFL dance teams, two for the San Francisco 49ers’ Gold Rush …
Two Napa residents were among six people killed Thursday when a tour plane crashed in Alaska, according to family and coworkers.
The city of Napa is considering possible COVID-19 safety adjustments in response to the recent surge in positive cases caused by the highly in…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
Tod Mostero at Dominus walks us through the process of creating a drought-resistant dry farm.
After 10 months of investigation, Cal Fire has announced that it is unable to determine the cause of last year's Glass Fire.
The 73-year-old solo artist and Fleetwood Mac star cited a new upswing in COVID-19 cases in canceling her five concert dates this year.
American Canyon will lose its Coca-Cola plant that employs 160 people. It is set to close in 2023, the company says.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.