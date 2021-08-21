Could writing in Gavin Newsom's name save his tenure as governor? Here's what we know

With Gov. Gavin Newsom's tenure on the line, ballots are already going out to voters in what's shaping up to be a tightly contested recall election. By Sept. 14, California voters will decide not only whether Newsom should remain in office, but who should replace him for the short remainder of his term if he's ousted.

Despite California's staunchly blue-state status, polls show a close race, which some experts say might reflect an extra dose of enthusiasm on the right. Bearing that in mind, voters are wondering whether there's a way Newsom could lose on the first question asking whether Newsom should be recalled, but ultimately survive if enough voters write in his name on the second question.

Remember, candidates running to replace Newsom require only a plurality of votes to secure a victory, not a majority. With more than 40 candidates, mostly Republicans, appearing on the ballot, votes could split in a multitude of directions.

So, is it possible? Could writing in Newsom's name save his tenure as governor?