FBI, Sacramento-area law enforcement prepare for possible violence at California Capitol

ABC News cited an FBI bulletin it obtained warning of the potential for violence nationwide.

"As of 10 January, armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January," the bulletin read, according to ABC.

Twitter posted a similar warning last week in announcing it has permanently suspended Trump's account following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington that left at least five people dead.

"Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021," Twitter said in its announcement.

The warnings come in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol building, which has resulted in dozens of charges against individuals suspected of taking part on the violence. Authorities says investigations into others are continuing, including some involving residents of the Sacramento and Fresno areas and that others are expected in the region.

"The FBI is following all leads," the source said.