Fires: Biden raises firefighters' pay, Newsom slams Trump's wildfire management

With California and much of the West facing serious drought, record heat and wildfire risk, President Biden on Wednesday announced he is raising the pay of federal firefighters, expanding the use of the National Guard to help fight fires and broadening efforts to use federal satellites to detect fires as soon as they start so fire crews can more quickly limit their spread.

"The truth is, we're playing catch up," Biden said during a video meeting from the White House with Western governors, including California's Gavin Newsom. "This is an area that has been under-resourced. But that's going to change if we have anything to do with it. We can't cut corners when it comes to managing our wildfires or supporting our firefighters."

Biden said that 36 major fires were burning across the West on Wednesday, compared with 21 this time last year. He cited triple-digit heat waves, California's drought, and the fires as situations worsened by climate change. Major investments — such as the $50 billion in his pending infrastructure package to reduce the risk of fires and other disasters — are needed, he added, to reduce fire danger and expand firefighting capabilities.