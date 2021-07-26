Forever chemicals: California unveils health goals for contaminated drinking water

But cleaning up water to meet stringent standards for perfluorinated chemicals would be expensive. At military sites alone, the US Government Accountability Office estimates that investigating and cleaning up the contamination will cost far beyond the $3.2 billion that the Department of Defense spent in 2020 and expects to pay in 2021.

These chemicals are everywhere, in everyone

Nationwide, the drinking water of up to 80 million people is estimated to contain at least 10 nanograms per liter of the two chemicals combined, according to a study by the Environmental Working Group, an environmental group that focuses on toxic substances.

The chemicals are everywhere, in virtually everyone, in samples taken from pole to pole -- they have accumulated not just in water, but also in soil and in human and animal bodies, beginning in the late 1940s, when 3M Co. developed a process to make them.

"They've shown toxicity in animals and in humans," said Elaine Khan, chief of the Water Toxicology Section at the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment. "It's definitely something that we need to address in terms of protecting public health."