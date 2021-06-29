Gavin Newsom extends California's eviction ban despite opposition from Realtors and landlords

The state ran its own program using $1.4 billion in funds, while local governments were given $1.2 billion to oversee their own systems.

But only about 10% of the 54,520 tenant applicants to the state-run program have so far received assistance totaling $61.6 million, according to June 23 state data. Locally run rent relief programs, including those in the Sacramento region, also struggled to distribute millions of dollars in relief.

Lawmakers negotiated with Newsom and other stakeholders in recent weeks to lengthen the deadline and improve the program to keep potentially hundreds of thousands of Californians in their homes past July 1.

"We are sitting on over $4 billion of rental assistance that could go to folks who are struggling. The idea that we could turn on the eviction spigot in three days when we could help these folks is not one that I think makes sense," Assemblyman David Chiu, the San Francisco Democrat who wrote the law, said during a Monday committee hearing.

Tenants are also still obligated to pay 25% of their rent between September of last year and Sept. 30 of this year. Landlords can additionally pursue "just-cause" evictions, meaning they can request a tenant to leave due to complaints of property damage, nuisance or noise issues and criminal activity.