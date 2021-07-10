Gavin Newsom signs law to send schools record funding, add new grade, summer programs

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed into law legislation to send a record $123.9 billion to California schools, which will fund a new transitional kindergarten grade and more opportunities for summer and after-school teaching.

Newsom and lawmakers still have not announced a final budget deal, but the bill Newsom signed Friday represents agreement on a huge part of the state budget. California law requires much of the state's tax revenue to go toward education, so Newsom and lawmakers have limited control over the overall dollar amount, but they can dictate how the money is spent.

The bill Newsom signed creates a new grade in California public schools called transitional kindergarten, which Newsom and lawmakers say will create a better education foundation for the state's children. The law aims to implement transitional kindergarten for all California 4-year-olds by 2025.

The new law also adds money for after school and summer programs, funds free school meals for all students and adds money for schools to hire more staff. It also includes money to help students who fell behind when the state switched to remote learning to avoid spreading COVID-19.

At a bill signing ceremony at a Napa elementary school, Newsom noted that California's unexpectedly high tax revenue this year is allowing the state to fund the programs.