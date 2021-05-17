Gavin Newsom wants to test guaranteed income programs, give grants to laid-off workers

California workers laid off during the coronavirus pandemic could be eligible for grants to help them train for new jobs or to start a new business, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday as he rolled out his revised budget proposal.

"This is without precedent in California's history, the largest workforce development investment proposal that's ever been made," Newsom said.

The $1 billion plan, along with money for workforce development programs, would create 50,000 training opportunities for California workers, Newsom's office said in its proposal.

California would also spend $35 million over five years to help cities and counties administer pilot programs for universal basic income, becoming the first in the U.S. to fund such an effort at a statewide level.

Training for displaced workers

Details of the $1 billion grant program are not yet fully fleshed out, but at least half of the money would go to those caring for a child, according to the proposal. Workers would be eligible for at least $1,000 under the grant, to be distributed through the state's higher education system.