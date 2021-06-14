Gavin Newsom weighs in: After June 17, vaccinated California workers won't have to wear masks

Businesses, which have hammered the Cal-OSHA board over what they considered confusing and hard-to-implement rules, praised the latest version, which was made public late Friday.

"We thank Governor Gavin Newsom for eliminating confusion and working to ensure the state re-opens on June 15th with consistent standards for all based on CDC and (the California Department of Public Health) guidelines," the California Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

But labor organizations and worker advocates said they are concerned the state's rule will let those not vaccinated not wear masks. Under the CDPH guideline, businesses can let their customers self-attest their vaccination status.

In a statement Monday, the California Nurses Association urged the public to keep wearing masks and practice social distancing, citing the fact that children under 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

"CNA has long advocated for an approach to controlling COVID-19 that follows the precautionary principle, which says it's best to take the safer route even before we know for sure whether something is harmful or not," the association said in its statement. "These latest moves by the state of California are motivated by politics, not the science about the virus."