Gavin Newsom would benefit from an earlier recall election, Democrats say. Can it be done?

Spivak said moving the election up could also pose problems for Newsom around turnout and fundraising.

"The pro-recall crowd likely does not need to be pushed to vote. They are already angry and ready to cast their ballot," Spivak said. "Newsom's voters are the ones who need to be 'brought' to the 'polls so to speak. More time makes a turnout effort more likely to bear fruit."

A vote in August may be ill-timed, as many voters may be away on vacation. Additionally, any issues around school reopening are likely to crop up at that time, which could anger voters. By the fall, reopening kinks could have been worked out.

Most importantly, Spivak said, an early recall election could mean a premature stop to a big fundraising run.

"At the moment, it appears that the money is flowing to Newsom and not to the recall proponents," Spivak said. "There is a great likelihood that this trend will accelerate. The more time he has to work with, the more Newsom can leverage this monetary advantage to his benefit. A short campaign limits the advantage."

Still, others say moving the recall election to August or September is the right move. Dragging out the recall process allows more time for mistakes, Acosta said.