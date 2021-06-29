Golden Gate Bridge district ups toll fares, transit fees effective Thursday

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The price change is a part of a five-year toll program approved in 2019 to keep up with bridge maintenance and sustain bus transit and ferry services. The district says it has "yet to fully recover" from the effects of the pandemic, with bridge traffic down by 20 percent and its bus and ferry ridership down by 70 percent and 90 percent from its pre-pandemic levels, respectively.
"With the declines in Bridge traffic and transit ridership, the toll and transit fare programs provide critical funding that helps the District continue operations at the Golden Gate Bridge and maintain transit service through the regional reopening and economic recovery," the district said in a news release.
Newsom said he will issue an executive order on Thursday codifying the state's new COVID workplace safety rule, which lets fully vaccinated California workers not wear masks at work and also ends social distancing.
A California state board withdrew proposed updates to its COVID workplace safety rule — which requires masks to be worn at all times indoors, as well as outdoors if less than six feet away from others — will stay in effect for now.