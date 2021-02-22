How California Democrats could delay a Gavin Newsom recall

Dave Gilliard, a strategist working on the recall, said high-dollar contributions in recent weeks have allowed the campaign to hire professionals to collect signatures on the streets, although most of the operation's work is still being done by mail. At this point, he's "very confident" the measure will qualify.

Gilliard said he thinks it's likely Democrats will try to manipulate the timing, but the campaign still projects the election would be held in late summer or early fall.

Could the recall be delayed until 2022?

Economy said he's concerned the Democrats will try to push the recall into 2022, but he said that type of "political stunt" won't sit well with voters.

That would theoretically be possible if Democrats who control the Legislature passed a law to move the state's June 2022 primary elections earlier in the year. State law allows recall elections to be consolidated with regularly scheduled elections if they would occur within 180 days of a scheduled election.

But delays in the federal census will likely block Democrats from moving up the primary. That's because the state must redraw its state and congressional districts in time for the 2022 elections.