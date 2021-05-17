Many experts say to keep masks on, as pushback to CDC ruling intensifies

"We all need to work together — and CDC is hard at work now — saying what does this mean for schools, for travel, for camps, for businesses," Walensky said.

She added: "There's no need for everybody to start ripping off their masks. We have been told for 16 months to keep ourselves and our family safe by putting a mask on. Those behaviors are going to be really hard to change, and there is no mandate to take it off. What we're saying is: Now, this is safe. Work at your own speed, work with your own family and your own businesses to remove them when necessary."

Anyone with a compromised immune system — such as from chemotherapy and transplants — should consult with a physician before removing a mask because the COVID-19 vaccine may not have worked as well for these patients, Walensky said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser for the pandemic, acknowledged on CBS' "Face the Nation" that there may be some merit to criticism that the CDC should have better prepared the public for this sudden shift in mask guidance. Fauci said clarifying information will likely be issued in the coming weeks.