Mask mandate back at California Capitol after outbreak of nine new COVID cases

SACRAMENTO — The California state Capitol has reinstated its mask mandate for all legislators and staff regardless of vaccination status after an outbreak of nine new COVID-19 cases was reported among employees last week.

Effective immediately, masks will have to be worn in the Capitol, Legislative Office Building and district offices, Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras and Assembly Chief Administrative Officer Debra Gravert wrote in Tuesday memos.

Unvaccinated members and employees will also be required to get tested for the virus twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays, beginning July 8. The rapid antigen testing will be conducted in the Capitol from 7 to 9 a.m.

Vaccinated members are also encouraged to get tested if they want. Four of the nine recent cases were among those who've been fully vaccinated.

The Senate has a fully vaccinated rate of 85% among all its employees, according to Contreras. The Assembly has reported an 84% rate, Gravert said. Members and staff had previously been asked to submit their vaccination status to Capitol Health Services.

Breakthrough cases are rare, but expected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Getting vaccinated, however, often protects individuals from severe illness and death.