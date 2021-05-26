More good news for Gavin Newsom in latest California poll -- he'd defeat a recall today

Views on the recall continue to break along party lines, with Republicans far more likely than Independents and Democrats to say they would vote yes in a recall. Just 11% Democrats would vote to recall Newsom, while 78% of Republicans are ready to oust him, as are 47% of independents.

Newsom's job approval ratings have gone up slightly since the March survey, with 54% of likely voters approving of his job performance, compared to 53% in March. Of surveyed adults, 64% approve of his handling of the pandemic.

Public Policy Institute researchers warn that these numbers are still an early reading on the 2021 governor's recall, and are "clearly impacted by the improving conditions of the COVID crisis and the economy," Baldassare said.

"Gov. Newsom is on a year-long streak of majority approval among likely voters for handling the pandemic. Likely voters overwhelmingly believe that the worst of the crisis is behind us ... and that the state government is doing an excellent or good job with the vaccine distribution..." Baldasarre wrote.

He continued, "the 2021 special election is most likely to occur in late fall. The public's views on COVID and the economy could sour by then or be preempted by discontent over new crises such as wildfires or electricity blackouts."