 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More good news for Gavin Newsom in latest California poll -- he'd defeat a recall today

More good news for Gavin Newsom in latest California poll -- he'd defeat a recall today

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference at Cal Expo in Sacramento.

 Daniel Kim/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool, File

Gov. Gavin Newsom would keep his job if the election to recall him took place today, according to the latest poll.

A survey by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California found 57% of voters would vote "no" to recalling the Democratic governor.

The percentage of voters who would vote "yes" to a recall — 40% — is unchanged from a similar March survey. Three percent of voters say they don't know how they would vote.

It's more good news for Newsom, who spent the first part of the month traveling the state touting his proposal to spend a $76 billion budget surplus with plans that include $600 checks sent directly to many taxpayers, rent relief for tenants set back by the COVID-19 recession, and more funds intended to open college savings accounts for millions of children.

Mark Baldassare, PPIC president, said recall proponents and replacement candidates face an "uphill battle" to reach the majority needed to remove Newsom from office.

Recall Election of CA Governor Gavin Newsom , Could Now Occur as Early as Summer. A well-funded, grassroots group backed by key CA Republicans has acquired the the signatures necessary to force the recall election. The recall movement against Newsom is largely related to lockdown restrictions he enacted across the state to curb the spread of COVID. The Democratic governor has stated he hopes the June 15th date that has been set to lift all restrictions will remain feasible. Despite a 53 percent approval rating, Newsom will face the election that almost certainly will take place before the year's end. Newsom has referred to the recall effort as a "Republican recall" spearheaded by extremist Trump supporters. . An RNC-backed Republican recall of White supremacists, anti-Semites and people who are opposed to immigration and immigrants is an accurate assessment of who's behind this recall, Gavin Newsom, CA Governor, via CNN. Recent polling suggests that four out of 10 Californians would vote to recall Newsom, . with 56 percent of those polled responding that they would vote no on the recall

The survey of 1,705 California adult residents took place from May 9 to 18, with a 3.2% margin of error. When asked what would happen if Newsom were recalled, 29% said that things would get better, while 34% said things would get worse, and 28% said it would make no difference.

"For a recall election to gain traction this time, many more voters need to believe that things would get better afterward," Baldassare wrote.

Views on the recall continue to break along party lines, with Republicans far more likely than Independents and Democrats to say they would vote yes in a recall. Just 11% Democrats would vote to recall Newsom, while 78% of Republicans are ready to oust him, as are 47% of independents.

Newsom's job approval ratings have gone up slightly since the March survey, with 54% of likely voters approving of his job performance, compared to 53% in March. Of surveyed adults, 64% approve of his handling of the pandemic.

Public Policy Institute researchers warn that these numbers are still an early reading on the 2021 governor's recall, and are "clearly impacted by the improving conditions of the COVID crisis and the economy," Baldassare said.

"Gov. Newsom is on a year-long streak of majority approval among likely voters for handling the pandemic. Likely voters overwhelmingly believe that the worst of the crisis is behind us ... and that the state government is doing an excellent or good job with the vaccine distribution..." Baldasarre wrote.

He continued, "the 2021 special election is most likely to occur in late fall. The public's views on COVID and the economy could sour by then or be preempted by discontent over new crises such as wildfires or electricity blackouts."

Some Democrats, like state Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, suggest state officials should do all they can to move the recall election to late summer, to cut short the opportunity for COVID-19, wildfires or opponents to hurt the governor's chances.

The election has not yet been scheduled. After the mandated signature withdrawal period ends on June 8, the Department of Finance will have 30 days to conduct a cost analysis and present it to the Legislature. Members then have another 30 days to review and comment on the report.

A Republican-led effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom has enough valid signatures to get on the ballot. On Monday, the secretary of state's office announced more than 1.6 million signatures had been verified. That's about 100,000 more than needed to force a vote. The election will likely happen this fall. Voters will decide whether he should be recalled and, if so, who should replace him. Last week, Caitlyn Jenner joined the list of candidates running to replace Newsom.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Only at that point will the secretary of state certify the election, and the lieutenant governor schedule a date. State law requires that a recall election be scheduled between 60 and 80 days from the date of certification.

Officials say the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom has garnered enough valid signatures to qualify for the November ballot.

Caitlyn Jenner Announces Run for California Governor. The longtime Republican shared a press release on Twitter. California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality, Caitlyn Jenner, via Twitter. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. , Caitlyn Jenner, via Twitter. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision, Caitlyn Jenner, via Twitter. Jenner had been reportedly considering a bid for office if a petition to recall CA Gov. Gavin Newsom triggered an election. Recall organizers say they've gathered over 2 million signatures, exceeding the 1.5 million needed to satisfy a recall. . But those signatures must first be verified, . and the state Finance Department must provide a cost estimate for the election prior to the findings being reviewed by a legislative panel. If everything checks out after all of that, an election date will be set

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gunshots heard near Floyd memorial square

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News