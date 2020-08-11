Newsom says state can't afford Trump's unemployment plan

California Governor Gavin Newsom stated in a press conference Monday that the state of California cannot afford to supplement federal unemployment payments with funds from the state budget without cutting other important programs immediately. The announcement follows an executive order by President Donald Trump on Saturday which extended additional unemployment payments for $400 per week. The order requires that states must commit an additional 25% to each payment, or $100.
Newsom was blunt in breaking down the math for Trump's plan, noting that the proposal from the White House would cost the state $700 million per week.
"The state does not have an identified resource of $700 million per week that we haven't already obliged," he said. "There's no money sitting in the piggy bank of the previous CARES Act to be re-prioritized or reconstituted for this purpose. It simply does not exist ... [It] would create a burden the likes of even a state as big as California could not absorb without massive cuts to important services or further burdening businesses and individuals."
Under a different plan, the state would need to spend even more money, up to $2.8 billion per week. That plan is also untenable, Newsom said.
"We need the federal government to front those dollars," he added. "We simply do not have the capacity ... We need something specific, much more directed."
In California, workers who lost employment due to the pandemic received $600 per week in employment from the federal government from late March to late July. That benefit expired at the end of July. Subsequent negotiations for unemployment payments stalled due to disagreements between Democrats and Republicans; Democrats wanted to maintain the $600 per month, while Republicans felt that amount was too high.
