Newsom's $1B wildfire plan favors Sierra Nevada logging over homeowners

If just one untidy home in a community catches fire, it can be enough to put all the surrounding structures in danger. It's not uncommon to find an entire subdivision burned to the ground while large pine trees loom nearby relatively unscathed.

Robert Garant knows this and so does the Julian community. The 94-year-old recently had a pacemaker put in his chest. With his landscaping routine on hold, the couple fretted about the increasingly overgrown state of their property, especially as the days warmed.

"We tried to do it ourselves," said Gladys Garant, 86. "He did the best he could every day. I used to drive the tractor and mow. It's hard. That's all I can say."

The Garants said there's no way they could afford to pay for the work on their limited income. The cost, which included removing numerous dead oak trees, topped $14,000.

Luckily, the couple lives next to a family that started the successful Pope Tree Service. The neighbors helped them qualify for a financial-assistance program, and a crew of workers overhauled their property a few weeks ago.

"I know what this means when they come over here and do this work," Robert Garant said, still gripping an old chainsaw. "I pray to God, 'Thank you for sending these guys.'"