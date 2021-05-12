Opposition to Newsom recall grows as Jenner, GOP generate little support, poll finds

"Most of his decline appears to have been about the pandemic and now that we're emerging out of that, voters are giving the governor generally better marks on the pandemic. He still doesn't have great job performance numbers," DiCamillo said. "If the focus then shifts away from the pandemic to the other issues facing the state, he's gonna have some work cut out for himself."

The poll found that leading the Republicans in the race were former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Rancho Santa Fe businessman John Cox, who lost handily to Newsom in the 2018 governor's race, although each had backing from just 22% of those polled. Former Northern California Rep. Doug Ose registered 14% support.

Of Jenner's low support, DiCamillo said that despite the media attention, "there doesn't seem to be a significant constituency for her candidacy."

"Even among Republicans, only 13% say they'd be inclined to vote for her," DiCamillo said. "It's a very poor showing."

Jenner's leap into the race has ginned up plenty of national media attention and comparisons to the last major celebrity candidate, Arnold Schwarzenegger, quickly followed. Schwarzenegger, with his broad appeal across party lines, easily won enough votes to take Democratic Gov. Gray Davis' place as governor after he was recalled in 2003.