Proposed tax on California gun sales resurfaces after Democrats blocked it

"This is a very challenging bill. But there is a path to 54 (votes)," Levine said. "The point isn't to raise taxes on guns and ammunition. That's just a means to make our communities safer from gun violence."

Levine also said he thinks a ruling in federal court that overturned California's 30-year-old ban on assault weapons could inspire more support.

"When you have a federal judge making rulings that potentially make our communities less safe and more dangerous, that puts added responsibility on lawmakers to act," he said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has said he does not want to raise taxes this year, already proposed $200 million over the next three years in his budget for the existing California Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Program.

The program aims to reduce violence by working with at-risk community youth. Levine's bill would create a new fund, which aims to accomplish much of the same goal.

During a lengthy floor debate, Republicans lambasted the levy proposal as aimless and unnecessary, especially during a year when California has an estimated $76 billion surplus.