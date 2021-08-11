Some MAGA fans are turning on Larry Elder because he said the 2020 election wasn't stolen

Radio host Larry Elder has emerged as the front-runner among Republican voters in the Gavin Newsom recall election, but he apparently recently committed an act of sacrilege for some prominent Donald Trump fans.

During an interview with the Sacramento Bee's editorial board, Elder said Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election "fairly and squarely" — a position at odds with former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters, who still repeat a multitude of debunked claims that widespread fraud altered the result of the election. Biden won the popular vote by more than 7 million votes and the Electoral College by a solid majority of 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232.

After a clip of Elder's interview started to circulate on social media, former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, who worked unsuccessfully to overturn the results of the election, criticized the candidate.

"This could cost @larryelder a lot of votes in California," she tweeted. "I fully disagree with his comments here and he was clearly poorly advised."

"WTF," tweeted Juanita Broaddrick, the former nursing home administrator and current MAGA Twitter influencer who alleged Bill Clinton raped her. "Larry Elder: 'Biden won the election fair and square.'"