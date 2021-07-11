Supreme Court decision could mean increase in labor trafficking pf farmworkers

Labor trafficking is notoriously difficult to spot and can take many forms. Migrant farmworkers — like the Hmong workers found living in shipping containers alongside the Salinas cannabis field — are ripe for labor abuses.

In some cases, captors confiscate workers' passports, visas or drivers' licenses, and tell victims they have to work to earn them back. In others, they might force victims to live or work in unsafe or unsanitary conditions or promise a rate of pay they never deliver on.

Captors sow fear in the minds of workers to control them, Marsh said. They may tell farmworkers that if they speak with the authorities about their circumstances, they will be deported, or they'll never see their families again.

"If a human trafficker is doing their job, they've convinced these people they can't go to the authorities, they'll lose their status, they'll go to jail," said Peterson, who prosecuted the Levi Trimmigration case. "They've worked to convince them they're not safe and they need the traffickers to help them."

At least 80 percent of labor trafficking victims have come to the U.S. legally, and it's only through victimization that they lose their status as workers, Marsh said.