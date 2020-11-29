The lobbyist who led Gavin Newsom to the French Laundry has a history of controversy

He noted Newsom doesn't seem concerned with Kinney's ethical lapses, which Stern pointed out never resulted in punishment more serious than fines.

"He's had a close relationship with Newsom all along," Stern said. "Doesn't seem to bother Newsom at all."

One person who has known Newsom both personally and politically for many years said others have tried to discourage the relationship.

"It's a mystery not just to me, but to many other longtime friends of Newsom's, why he goes out of his way to allow Kinney to hang around him and just brazenly profit from his association with him," said the source, who asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the topic.

"All you have to do is Google Kinney to understand the cloud of scandal and ethical lapses that hangs over his head. Gavin's been warned about Kinney for years, that he's bad news waiting to happen. And now this. None of us get it."

Beyond the coronavirus concerns, the dinner also highlighted Newsom's close relationship with key Capitol interests. Two representatives of the influential California Medical Association, CEO Dustin Corcoran and lobbyist Janus Norman, also attended the celebration, where images showed guests in close contact without wearing masks.