To mask or not to mask, that is the question

At Baskin-Robbins on Tennessee Street, owner Ali Singh said masks are still mandatory, with corporate policy intact until at least June 28. Again, it's per Cal-OSHA's stance.

So while the heat may bring out more customers escaping their non-air conditioned homes, people will still need to mask up, Singh said. And yes, some customers aren't thrilled.

"Some people are not very cooperative, some are very understanding," Singh said. And if customers enter the business with no mask, "we'll ask them to wear a mask. They can't be inside without. We can always help them outside the store. You don't want to turn them away, but you want to keep people safe."

The two banks closest to Baskin-Robbins — WestAmerica and Wells Fargo — haven't received word as of Monday if the mandatory mask policy is getting modified.

Most individuals questioned are taking a cautious approach to any eased restrictions.

The vaccinated Tracy Waldo Hellmann of Benicia said she will continue wearing masks at indoor businesses "at places I can't social distance or do not know if the people I'm around are vaccinated."

"I'll continue to wear a mask inside of public places. Outside, not so much," said the "fully-vaccinated" Sherry Davis of Vallejo.