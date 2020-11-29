Western states call for massive rent relief — and political wins

The push comes as Bay Area renters fall tens of millions of dollars behind in rent, and a state moratorium on evictions expires Jan. 31 — a date Chiu said was chosen with the hope that a Democratic sweep in presidential and congressional elections would make a robust stimulus bill possible.

Chiu added he has been negotiating an extension to the moratorium if the crisis deepens without federal relief.

Landlords and renter advocates have also urged a major relief package from Congress, saying the building crisis could spin into widespread evictions, mortgage defaults and a collapse of rental markets.

The four elected state leaders working with Chiu and Wiener also chair housing and community development committees, and all warned about a looming health disaster. "When renters are forced out of their homes, they either end up homeless, or are forced to move into overcrowded, temporary housing that does not allow them to follow the physical distancing urged by public health officials," the lawmakers wrote.

The Western states are facing a potential surge of evictions when emergency protections expire, lawmakers warn. Nearly 1 in 4 renters in the Western states told a U.S. Census survey in September they had little or no confidence in continuing to make rent payments.