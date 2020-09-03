Will Gavin Newsom sign new police laws after George Floyd protests? Here are his options

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

California lawmakers sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a pack of bills intended to rein in police misconduct, but stopped short of passing two high--profile measures that would have restricted law enforcement officers' use of rubber bullets and make it easier to fire cops.

The setbacks disappointed some activists and lawmakers who wanted more after the nation protests that followed the May killing by asphyxiation of George Floyd, a Black man, while in custody of Minneapolis officers.

"To ignore the thousands of voices calling for meaningful police reform is insulting," Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, said in a statement after his bill to decertify problematic officers stalled on Monday in the Assembly. "Today, Californians were once again let down by those who were meant to represent them."

But, advocates for police accountability accomplished a number of other goals in sending bills to Newsom that aim to increase outside oversight of local police departments and ban officers from using chokeholds while detaining suspects.

Lawmakers approved a pilot program to fund community crisis organizations that can respond to emergencies with civilian resources, as well as a measure to discourage the hiring of officers with misconduct investigations on their records.