You'll still need a mask at work after California's COVID reopening on June 15. Here's why

California workers will still need to wear masks and practice social distancing at workplaces for at least a couple of weeks after Gov. Gavin Newsom's June 15 target to fully reopen the state's economy.

A California state board on Wednesday withdrew proposed updates to its COVID workplace safety rule, meaning the current regulation — which requires masks to be worn at all times indoors, as well as outdoors if less than six feet away from others — will stay in effect for now.

The proposed updates had called for relaxing masking and social distancing requirements and letting workers not wear masks indoors if everyone else around them is fully vaccinated.

The proposal drew criticism from businesses, as it would have required fully vaccinated workers to wear masks indoors in contradiction to state and federal COVID-19 guidance.

The standards board of the state's Division of Occupational Safety and Health, commonly called Cal-OSHA, will consider updating its rule again on June 17 to better align with the state and federal guidance. Any update to the rule, if voted on by the board, will go into effect around June 28.