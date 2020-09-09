'Ground zero' for dead trees. How California mega-drought turned Creek Fire into inferno

"The scale of the problem is enormous," said Steve Lohr, acting deputy regional forester at the U.S. Forest Service. "We're doing the best that we can. Is that good enough? Probably not."

And nowhere is the problem more severe, it seems, than the Sierra National Forest.

Over the last five years, a period extending beyond the end of the drought, the Sierra National Forest lost 36.1 million trees to drought, bark-beetle infestations and other woes. That's more than any other national forest in California, and nearly a quarter of the total. The toll translates to about 26 trees killed per acre.

According to a Cal Fire summary, the bark beetle has killed at least 80% of the trees in the area of the Creek Fire.

"It's ground zero for tree mortality," Covich said. "Where the burned over the last couple of days are areas that had extreme tree mortality. Dozens of dead trees per acre is probably having a pretty significant impact."

It isn't as if the fire risk in the Creek Fire burn zone was a surprise to anyone. The area around Shaver Lake, where the fire has done some of its most severe damage, is a sea of red in Cal Fire's risk map. That signifies it lies in a "very high fire hazard severity zone," the agency's designation for the areas considered most vulnerable to a major disaster.