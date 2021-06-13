 Skip to main content
Group calls for legislature to approve Newsom's $7 billion broadband plan

Fiber optic cables
Bay City News Service

A group of rural and urban leaders is urging the state legislature to act on Gov. Gavin Newsom's three-year, $7 billion plan in the June 15 budget to close California's digital divide.

The plan would use mostly federal relief money to build a statewide, fiber-optic broadband network to connect the 51 percent of rural households that have no high-speed options.

The group will hold an online news conference at noon Tuesday to state their cause at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81260071371?pwd=STNqMm9uNHMwZTFoNm1JWUxoSk9UUT09.

The participants will include:

• Cindy Chavez, Santa Clara County supervisor;

• John Chiang, California Forward Leadership Council co-chair;

• John Peters, Mono County supervisor;

• Bill Allen, LA Economic Development Corporation CEO;

• David Rattray, UNITE-LA CEO; and

• And additional speakers to be named later.

