Group calls for legislature to approve Newsom's $7 billion broadband plan

By Bay City News
A group of rural and urban leaders is urging the state legislature to act on Gov. Gavin Newsom's three-year, $7 billion plan in the June 15 budget to close California's digital divide.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The plan would use mostly federal relief money to build a statewide, fiber-optic broadband network to connect the 51 percent of rural households that have no high-speed options.
The group will hold an online news conference at noon Tuesday to state their cause at
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81260071371?pwd=STNqMm9uNHMwZTFoNm1JWUxoSk9UUT09.
The participants will include:
• Cindy Chavez, Santa Clara County supervisor;
• John Chiang, California Forward Leadership Council co-chair;
• John Peters, Mono County supervisor;
• Bill Allen, LA Economic Development Corporation CEO;
• David Rattray, UNITE-LA CEO; and
• And additional speakers to be named later.
Saturday's Art, Sip and Stroll festival in Yountville attracted one of the Napa Valley's largest crowds since the COVID-19 pandemic halted nearly all public gatherings in early 2020.
Howard Yune, Register
Photos: Go inside Napa's new record store: Right On !!! Records
Right On !!! Records
Right On !!! Records just opened on California Boulevard in Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Inside Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa
Inside Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Right On !!! Records
Tim Leonard just opened a vinyl record store at 2375 California Blvd. in Napa called Right On !!! Records.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Inside Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa.
Inside Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Right On !!! Records
Right On !!! Records, Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa.
Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Right On !!! Records
Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd., in Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
"Two turntables and a microphone"
The record store also sells Bluetooth turntables.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa.
Inside Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Right On !!! Records
Tim Leonard just opened a vinyl record store at 2375 California Blvd. in Napa. Called Right On !!! Records, it’s the first such standalone record retailer to open in Napa in more than 20 years. That's customer Scott Yeager that Leonard is talking with.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa.
Inside Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa.
Inside Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa.
Inside Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa.
Listening station at Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Inside Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa
Inside Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa. Can you tell what's printed on these pillows?
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!