Guaranteed work: California commission calls for government jobs program after pandemic

But questions remain as to how those proposals will be translated into policies, as well as to how the state will address the rise of new types of employment such as gig work — which went largely unmentioned in the report.

"Really, the goal of the commission was to tackle big questions with bold thinking, to do it in a way that would require multiple actors to participate," said California Labor Secretary Julie Su, a member of the commission. "Questions that have arisen because of the report are heartening to those who worked on it because the point is to spur action, spur thinking and to get lots of people in different sectors of the civil society interested."

Jobs guarantee

In its report, the commission laid out five "moonshot" goals to achieve by 2030, such as having enough jobs guaranteed for all Californians who want to work.

The commission also called for eliminating working poverty among hospitality, retail and care workers, as well as doubling the share of workers who have access to benefits such as paid time off.

The state should also create at least 1.5 new "high-quality" jobs for every one new "low-quality" job and grow the number of workers prepared for future jobs by two to three times, the commission said.